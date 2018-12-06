Kenya/Malawi: Gor Mahia takes on Nyasa Big Bullets in Malawi

Gor Mahia play Nyasa Big Bullets in the second leg of Caf Champions League preliminary round match at Kamuzu Stadium, Blantrye.

The Malawians have taken the lead in the 55th minute after relentless attacks on Gor Mahia goal area. K'Ogalo won 1-0 in the first leg played in Nairobi a week ago. The lone goal was scored by Bernard Ondiek deep in injury time.

At the other end, George "Blackberry" Odhiambo has been involved in Gor's raids but his efforts have ended in fruitless corners.

Hassan Oktay is in Gor Mahia's dugout barking orders to his charges. However, club chairman Ambrose Rachier has categorically denied that the Turkish-Cypriot has been appointed as the team’s head coach.

On the stroke of half time skipper Harun Shakava missed a glorious chance when Shafik Batambuze free kick rolled a few feet away from his outstretched leg with an empty goal at his mercy.

Nyasa Big Bullets miss a penalty kick on 88th minute as Gor Mahia assistant coach Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno is sent to the stands for protesting referee's decision.

The Malawians win the second leg 1-0 taking the aggregate to 1-1 and the match goes straight to penalty kicks.

More to follow.