Uganda, DRC Step Up Border Security

Kasese — Hundreds of traders on the Uganda-DR Congo border at Mpondwe in Kasese District are stranded following heightened security since Monday.

Leaders working with security agencies on either side of the border have issued strict regulations to be adhered to by traders before crossing the border.

The required

The guidelines were issued following a meeting held last week by security agencies of Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo who agreed on intensifying security at the border.

Mr Sylvester Masereka, the chairman Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council, told journalists on Tuesday that every trader is supposed to possess a photocopy of his or her national Identity card, stamped by the border intelligence officer bearing the migration office stamp in order to access Mpondwe market.

Mr Faisal Muhamadi, a trader, said that the sudden change has created a lot of inconveniencies and delays.

When the Daily Monitor visited the border, it found long queues of traders at the immigration offices.