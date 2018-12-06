6 December 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda, DRC Step Up Border Security

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Enid Ninsiima

Kasese — Hundreds of traders on the Uganda-DR Congo border at Mpondwe in Kasese District are stranded following heightened security since Monday.

Leaders working with security agencies on either side of the border have issued strict regulations to be adhered to by traders before crossing the border.

The required

The guidelines were issued following a meeting held last week by security agencies of Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo who agreed on intensifying security at the border.

Mr Sylvester Masereka, the chairman Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council, told journalists on Tuesday that every trader is supposed to possess a photocopy of his or her national Identity card, stamped by the border intelligence officer bearing the migration office stamp in order to access Mpondwe market.

Mr Faisal Muhamadi, a trader, said that the sudden change has created a lot of inconveniencies and delays.

When the Daily Monitor visited the border, it found long queues of traders at the immigration offices.

Uganda

Refugees Abandon Camps for Urban Centres - Survey

More than 23,000 South Sudanese and Congolese refugees have abandoned their settlement camps to settle in Koboko Town, a… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.