Kenya: Lawyer Wants Mike Sonko Declared Incompetent

A lawyer has gone to court seeking to have Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko declared unfit to hold public office.

In a case filed in the High Court a day after Mr Sonko allowed public service vehicles back into the city centre, Mr Boniface Nyamu said the governor has not taken any steps to ease traffic congestion in the central business district and has ignored major roads, which are in bad shape.

He alleges that Mr Sonko has engaged in acts of gross misconduct, thus letting down the people who elected him.

He cites the tree-planting drive at Moi Forces Academy, where Mr Sonko allegedly demeaned the Environment Cabinet Secretary in front of the President.

He also cites an incident in which goons caught on camera disrupting a press conference, attacking, robbing and harassing former Nairobi Business Community Chairman Timothy Muriuki, allegedly admitted that the governor had sent them.

PLEDGES

Mr Nyamu says that unless the court intervenes, Mr Sonko will continue making decisions detrimental to Nairobi residents.

"Pending the hearing and determination of this case, the court should grant a temporary order restraining the governor, his agents or servants from transacting any business on behalf of the county government of Nairobi as he is not only unfit to hold office, but has also violated the Constitution," Mr Nyamu says.

He says Mr Sonko was elected based on the promises in his manifesto, some of which were to be implemented within his first 100 days in office.

They included improved security, access to water, better transport and traffic management, and organised garbage collection.

Mr Nyamu alleges that Mr Sonko has reneged on all his promises, and that the city is in a deplorable state.