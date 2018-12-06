6 December 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Military Task Force Arrests Pipeline Vandals, Recovers 120,000 Litres of Petrol

By Odita Sunday

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, has disclosed that military men attached to the Joint Task Force (JTF) code-named 'Operation AWATSE' have arrested 38 suspected petroleum pipeline vandals in Lagos and Ogun states within two months.

Agim while briefing newsmen in Lagos on the activities of the joint taskforce said the team also recovered about 120,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol valued at over N17million from the vandals. He said the suspected pipeline vandals who are members of a secret cult came to Lagos from Igbokoda in Ondo State to vandalize pipelines belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that runs from Atlas Cove to Mosimi in Ogun State.

He added that some of the suspected cultists have been handed over to the appropriate security agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

"Operation AWATSE is a joint task force under the control of defence headquarters participating in operation 777."

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.