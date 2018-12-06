South Africa: Behardien Remains Positive Despite 2nd Defeat

Cape Town — Cape Town Blitz endured their second Mzansi Super League defeat on Tuesdaynight at Newlands against the Jozi Stars , however, captain Farhaan Behardien remains positive about securing a home final on December 16.

The Jozi Stars completely outplayed the Cape Town Blitz, in what was a reversal of their match at Wanderers earlier in the competition. Reeza Hendricks' 48-ball 79 set Jozi Stars up to post 196/4 in their allotted overs, while Dan Christian collected 4/22 to secure a bonus-point 50-run victory.

The usually reliable Cape Town Blitz bowling unit was put under pressure in the final 10 overs, conceding 132 runs after restricting their opponents to just 64 in the preceding 10-overs. Despite this, Behardien remained resolute that there is no need to panic.

"We don't want to complicate things too much because we are still top of the log. We have only lost a couple of games but we have won quite a few games. Our bowling has been spot on for six of the eight games, maybe not tonight but that's just the nature of the game," Behardien said.

"It's a ruthless game and sometimes you've just got to take your hiding and accept that the opposition played better on the night."

Behardien was under no illusion that the middle order has yet to fire and believes it will come down to the experienced players putting their hands up.

"We haven't really done well as a middle order unit but when the time comes, hopefully, we can put our hands up and the situation will present itself. Guys like myself, Asif Ali, Muhammad Nawaz - some of the more experienced guys - need to put our hands up and accept responsibility for not contributing as much," he stated.

The Cape Town Blitz hosts Paarl Rocks for the second Cape Derby at Newlands on Friday, December 7 at 19.00.

The sides previously met in Paarl where the Cape Town Blitz suffered their first defeat of the campaign as the Paarl Rocks claimed a 5-wicket victory.

Tickets for the match are available at Ticketpro or at the Newlands ticket office.

Source: Sport24