Nigeria: Rep Alleges Plot to Impeach Osinbajo Over NEMA Scam

Abuja — A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Emmanuel Ehiozuwa Agbonnayinma, has alleged a subterranean plot to impeach Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Agbonnayinma, who spoke to reporters at the National Assembly complex in Abuja yesterday, claimed that those behind the plot were already collecting signatures to execute the plan.

The lawmaker who declined to disclose the identity of those behind the alleged move called for restraint on the issue on the basis that it could heat up the polity in the run-up of the 2019 polls.

He admitted that a lot of the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House are aggrieved over the outcome of the primaries.

The House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness had indicted Osinbajo for mismanagement of N5.8 billion intervention fund in the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Agbonnayinma said some "political gladiators" had capitalised on the House report to embark on a campaign of calumny against the vice president on "spurious allegations of corrupt practices levied against him."

"I am aware that signatures are being collated for the impeachment of the vice president. The reason is because of the outcome of the NEMA investigation. For the records, the issues raised in the probe on NEMA had to do with misappropriation of funds by the director general and the day-to-day running of the agency viz-a-viz financial spending, procurement processes among others.

" While commending my colleagues on the discharge of our constitutional duties, I appeal to them to sheath their swords and continue to do only those things that will promote peace, unity, happiness and prosperity of Nigeria."