Gambia: Hamza Barry Recuperates From Injury

Gambia midfielder Hamza Barry has recuperated from what was initial thought to be a lengthy lay-off.

The 24-year-old picked up a knock resulting to a ligament injury which came as a hammer blow to Croatian premier league outfit Hajduk Split's campaign in the new season.

Examinations conducted by club doctors revealed extent of the abrasion, side-lining the playmaker for weeks.

The development at the time meant Hadjduk doing without the West Ham United transfer target including Gambia whom he has not featured for since his decision to snub a call-up for the tie against Algeria.

However, the attacking midfield has now recovered from the injury with the club confirming he could return to first-team action any minute.

In his absence, Split slipped to fifth in the standings.