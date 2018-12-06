5 December 2018

Gambia: Yusupha Njie On Brink of Comeback

By Sulayman Bah

Striker Yusupha Njie is on the cusp of a comeback following months on the treatment table.

The former Real de Banjul sustained an injury which had him sitting out of matches for six months beginning March last year.

He was lined up to make a switch to Stade de Reims and went to the extent of even signing a deal with the French Ligue one outfit before complications marred the deal leading to its collapse.

Portuguese top flight side Boavista activated the African's option of a permanent deal following an impressive debut season in which he netted four goals in seventeen total matches.

