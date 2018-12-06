6 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eastern Cape Man Asks Wife to Take Him Back, Then Allegedly Rapes Her

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 46-year-old Eastern Cape man has been arrested by Centane police for allegedly raping his estranged wife.

According to spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, the couple was separated.

The 35-year-old victim went to the home of the suspect to collect her belongings on Tuesday at around 11:00.

The man then tried to persuade the woman to take him back, but she turned him down.

"It is alleged that the suspect accosted the victim and raped her. The crime was committed at Mthwaku Locality, Feni Village, Centane," Manatha said.

"It is not clear if the relatives of the suspect were around when the alleged rape was committed."

The woman has opened a case of rape against her husband, who was arrested on Tuesday evening.

"The suspect will appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a rape charge," Manatha said.

Source: News24

South Africa

People Guilty of Serious Crimes Will Not Qualify for Refugee Status

However, extradition law still protects their fundamental rights Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.