South Africa: Eastern Cape Man Asks Wife to Take Him Back, Then Allegedly Rapes Her

A 46-year-old Eastern Cape man has been arrested by Centane police for allegedly raping his estranged wife.

According to spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, the couple was separated.

The 35-year-old victim went to the home of the suspect to collect her belongings on Tuesday at around 11:00.

The man then tried to persuade the woman to take him back, but she turned him down.

"It is alleged that the suspect accosted the victim and raped her. The crime was committed at Mthwaku Locality, Feni Village, Centane," Manatha said.

"It is not clear if the relatives of the suspect were around when the alleged rape was committed."

The woman has opened a case of rape against her husband, who was arrested on Tuesday evening.

"The suspect will appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a rape charge," Manatha said.

Source: News24