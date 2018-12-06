5 December 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 'Extreme Water Shortage' in East Darfur

Yassin Locality — Residents of the areas of Labado, Muhajiriya, Abu Nuani and Abu Donkol of Yassin locality in East Darfur have complained of an extreme lack of water, due to the destruction of water sources and the disruption of the water pumps.

A number of callers told Radio Dabanga that the wells and the water engines destroyed during the war have not been repaired or maintained so far.

Residents from Abu Sineit area said they must make a six-hour return trip with animals to find water.

In addition to infrastructure destroyed by hostile action, chronic fuel shortages across Sudan have forced many water pumps to shit down, which creates drinking water shortages for the population and livestock, as well as threatening agriculture with failure due to lack of irrigation.

