Sudan: Chronic Cash Shortage Shuts Down ATMs in Sudan

Khartoum — The ongoing shortage of cash in Sudan has forced many ATMs to shut down, leaving the public with too little cash to go about their daily business.

Residents of Khartoum and El Gezira states complain that the liquidity crisis is still in place. Banks are unable to refill ATMs which is causing damage and disruption of their interests.

They say that most of the ATMs are completely empty, and the few that are still operating have long queues of people hoping to draw some cash. Even those often shit down before everyone in the queue has been able to obtain some money.

University students have also complained that they are struggling to withdraw sufficient cash to pay their tuition fees.

A number of the residents of Wad Madani said that the ceiling of withdrawal ranges from SDG 200 ($4.20*) to SDG 500 ($10.50).

Bank employees have attributed the liquidity problem to the delay of the Bank of Sudan in providing cash to feed the ATMs.

* All SDG currency conversions are based on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)