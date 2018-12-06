Sudan: Call for Release of 14 East Darfur Detainees

ED Daein — The families of 14 people from East Darfur who have been held detained in prison under State of Emergency measures without being brought to trial or released for more than 18 months, have appealed for their release.

A statement issued by the families of the detainees appeals to the judiciary, judicial bodies and the Attorney General to immediately intervene to stop these arbitrary long-period detentions, release these detainees immediately or bring them to a fair trial.

The statement, which bears the names of the detainees and the date of their arrest. They are all from the East Darfur capital, Ed Daein. The statement calls on the national, regional and international human rights organisations to immediately intervene to stop the arbitrary detention by Governor Anas Omar.

The statement holds the governor personally responsible for what happens to these detainees and their families ,of psychological damage to their children, mothers and parents, spouses and their money.

Three of the detainees are being held in El Huda prison of Omdurman, while the rest are being held in Ed Daein.