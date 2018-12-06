Sudan: Presidency of the Republic Lauds Level of Relations With Iraq

Khartoum — The Minister of the Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul, has commended the progressing relations between Sudan and the Republic of Iraq, stressing Sudan keenness to strengthen further the bilateral relations for the interest of the two peoples.

The Minister discussed during meeting at the Repyblican Palace Wednesday with the Ambassador of Iraq to Sudan, Dr Hussein Al-Amri, ways of consolidating the bilateral relations and the cooperation in all fields.

In a press statement, the Iraqi Ambassador has described as good his country's relations with Sudan, adding that the reactivation of the relations between the two countries was discussed during the meeting.

He added that the relations between Sudan and Iraq will more strengthenig the coming period.