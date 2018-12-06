5 December 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Message From President Kenyatta

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Wednesday received at the Guest House a message from the President of Kenya , Uhuru Kenyatta, which was handed over to him over by the visiting Kenyan Envoy, Steven Kalonzo, in the presence of the Foreign Minister, Dr Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, and the Ambassador of Kenya to Sudan.

The Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, said in press statement that the Kenyan special Envoy who arrived in the country on Wednesday has delivered a message to President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, from his Kenyan counterpart within context of consultations on South Sudan State issue ,indicating that the President of the Republic has sent through the Kenyan Envoy a similar message to the President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan Envoy said tthat he meeting was very useful, describing as excellent the relations between Khartoum and Nairobi, stating that the relations between President Kenyatta and President Al-Bashir are strong.

He stressed President Kenyatta's is continuing support to President Al-Bashir's efforts for realizing peace in South Sudan.

