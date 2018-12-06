Sudan: Deputy Chief Justice Receives Chinese Delegation

Khartoum — The acting Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris, Wednesday received at his office the visiting Chinese delegation, which is headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Chinese Supreme People's Court, in presence of the heads of the Judiciary's administrations.

The Deputy Chief Justice has informed the Chinese delegation on the Sudanese judicial system, affirming the keenness of Sudan to cooperate with China which is considered a leading country in the judicial field.

The head of the Chinese delegation has affirmed the importance of judicial cooperation between Sudan and China.

The Chinese delegation was briefed on the computerization of the judicial work in Sudan.

The delegation has paid a visit to the Informatics Crimes' Court and the Institute for Judicial and Legal Sciences.