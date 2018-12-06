Sudan: Bakri Directs Federal Government Chamber to Strengthen Coordination With Institutions

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has directed the Federal Government Chamber to strengthen coordination with the different institutions I the state, especially the legislative councils toward boosting the political and constitutional partnership.

He was informed during his meeting at the Republican Palace Wednesday with the Federal Government Minister, Hamid Mumtaz, with the Federal Government Chamber's projects for enhancing the decentralized government system in the past period and the projects for assessment and promotion of the federal government experiment, especially the re-structuring of localities.

The Federal Government Minister has affirmed the chamber's keenness to accomplish its projects for the year 2019 as regards completing the arrangements to establish the decentralized government system in accordance with the Constitution of Sudan.

He indicated that the meeting has touched on the capacity building for the employees in the federal government field, which is considered the best for rule in Sudan.