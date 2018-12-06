Sudan: Minister of Information Lauds Sudanese-Qatari Relations

Khartoum — Minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Bushara Guma'a Aro commended firmness of relations between Sudan and Qatar , affirming possibility of their further development in all fields.

This came during meeting in his office at Communications Tower Wednesday with delegation of the Doha-based Es'hail Sat Company , an company operating satellites for telecommunication purposes, led by the Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Ahmed Al-Kawari.

The meeting was attended by General Director of National Broadcasting and TV Corporation, Obaid Ahmed Muraweh and Director of Bureau for communications and postal organizations, Dr Yahya Abdalla.

The Minister of Information commended efforts of government and people of Qatar to boost security and stability in Sudan, stressing Sudanese people's deep appreciation and respect to the Qatari government and people.

The Sohail Sat Company delegation presented a briefing about the purposes of the visit and outcome of meetings the delegation held with administrations of the Sudanese TV channels.

The head of the delegation, for his part, affirmed that the company could provided the best advanced and sophisticated satellite services, including services of transmission, telecommunications and information technology , indicating that the company launched its satellite -Sohail-2, in last month.

Ambassador Muraweh and Dr Yahya Abdalla reviewed the technical aspects and the organizational procedures followed in Sudan within framework of free competition over the available options and transmission services via the different satellites in the region.