Cameroon: Vector Control - Advisory Group Examines Action Plan

The first partnership meeting for increasing the impact of vector control ends today, 5th december 2018 in Yaounde

Due to its inter-tropical zone and the high diversity of its ecosystems, Cameroon presents suitable environment which favours persistence of several infectious diseases including vectorborne diseases which are a major concern in the country's health system. Furthermore the 2011-2015 National Strategic plan for health development, placed research as a central tool to help guide health policies, in order to reduce by 30 per cent the burden of vector borne diseases. However, evaluation of this strategic plan showed that the target was not reached due to several reasons, amongst which are; poor vulgarisation of research results and the very low national capacity to use the existing results to impact on decision-making processes. Within this backdrops, partners in increasing the impact of vector-borne diseases control in the country met for the first time yesterday, December 4, 2018 in Yaounde with the goal to come up with effective tools, strategies and interventions on how the Ministry of Public Health and other stakeholders can control vector through regular assessment of research outputs.

This is within the United Kingdom's Global Research Fund funded project named Partnership for Increasing the Impact of Vector Control with a vision to increase the capacity of UK and African Scientists to develop sustainable solutions and partnerships to reduce the burden of vector-borne diseases. The current meeting by the Technical Vector Control Advisory Group hopes to facilitate decision-making about vectorborne diseases based on scientific evidence. The Country Coordinator of the Partnership for Increasing the Impact of Vector Control Prof Flobert Njiokou while reiterating the purpose of the meeting which ends today said stakeholders are out to review the situation of vector-borne diseases in Cameroon, examine projects that can be implemented to increase the impact of vector control in the fight against vector-borne diseases.

Representing the Minister of Public Health was Pr Zoung-Kanyi Bissek, Director of Operational Research at the Ministry of Public Health who said such a meeting was necessary because it will reinforce the capacity of researchers and also contribute in reducing the impact of vector-borne diseases particularly malaria.