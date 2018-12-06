Cameroon: Growing Interest By American Investors

The Africa General Manager for General Electric had discussions with President Paul Biya on December 4, 2018.

Relations between American companies and Cameroon continue to grow with the companies manifesting more interest to invest in different sectors in Cameroon. On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, President Paul Biya had Unity Palace discussions with the new Africa General Manager at the American company, General Electric, Farid Fezoua. At the end of the talks, the General Electric senior official disclosed that they discussed the opportunities to revitalise and rehabilitate primary health structures in Cameroon. The Unity Palace talks served as the occasion to lay long term collaboration in the health domain. On June 30, 2017, President Paul Biya received another delegation from General Electric led by Jay Ireland, President and Chief Executive Officer of General Electric for Africa who said they were willing to accompany Cameroon achieve its socio-economic vision with projects related to the production and transmission of power (hydro and gas). General Electric is an American multinational conglomerate incorporated in New York and headquartered in Boston. Reports say that as of 2018, the company operates through segments such as aviation, healthcare, power, renewable energy, digital, additive manufacturing, venture capital and finance, lighting, transportation and oil and gas. In 2018, General Electric was also reportedly ranked among the Fortune 500 as the 18th largest firm in the United States of America by gross revenue.