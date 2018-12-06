Sudan: Kibir Affirms Keenness to Complete Developmental Projects in North Darfur

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousef Kibir, has affirmed the commitment of the state to complete the developmental and services projects in North Darfur State.

Kibir was informed on overall situations when he received Wednesday at his office in Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of the North Darfur State, Al-Sharif Mohamed Abbad.

Abbas stated that the Vice - President has give a directive to keep the security, stability and social peace and to support the tribal reconciliation and the rule of law by the concerned authorities.