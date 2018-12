Khartoum — The Vice - President of the Republic, Dr, Osman Mohamed Yousef Kibir, will give a speech at Festival of Al-Shahedd (Martyr) Organization fwhich marks the Silver Jubilee, scheduled to start on Thursday at 05:00 p.m. in the Friendship Hall.

The celebration of Martyr festival comes under motto ( We will Live up to our Promise and Walking in the same Line).

All the media organs are invited to cover the event.