Sudan: President Al-Bashir Appreciates Firmness of Relations Between Sudan and China

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has praised progress of the firm relations between Sudan and China in all fields, affirming the importance of implementing the memo of understanding which was signed between the two countries in the judicial field.

This came when President Al-Bashir received at the Guest House Wednesday the visiting delegation of the Chinese Supreme People's Court, led by the court's Deputy Director, Jiang Wei.

In a press statement after the meeting, head of the Chinese delegation said that President Al-Bashir has underscored the importance of strengthening the judicial relations between Sudan and China.

He asserted the importance of application of the agreement reached by the two sides in the judicial field.

The acting Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris, indicated the Chinese delegation has visited a number of visits to judicial institutions, including the Informatics Crimes Court and the Judicial Institute.

He said that the Chinese delegation has appreciated the advanced level of judicial work in Sudan.