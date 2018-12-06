Sudan: Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry Chairs Meeting On Relations With China

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Yasser Khidir Khalafall, Wednesday chaired at the ministry a meeting of undersecretaries of the ministries on the relations with China.

The meeting has discussed a number of issues pertinent to bolstering the strategic and friendly relations between the two countries, top of them were outcome of the recent visit paid to China by the President of the Republic and his participation in the Sino-African summit during September 1 - 5, 2018, implementation of the agreements and memos of understanding that were signed during the visit, ways to benefit from the initiatives exposed at this summit and achieving a formula of an integrated matrix to follow up the implementation of these projects.

The meeting has stressed the importance of making use of the $ 60 billion in grants and loans due to be provided by the Government of the People's Republic of China to the African continent in the coming three years through government aid, investment and finance by Chinese institutions at the infrastructural, energy, mining, agricultural, industrial, trade, health, sciences, communications and training fields.

The participants at the meeting have agreed to hold a similar monthly meeting due to importance given to Sudan relation with China.