5 December 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 'Tarzan' Presents Credentials to Kenyatta As New Somalia Envoy to Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Mogadishu Mayor Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Nur Tarzan on Wednesday presented his credentials to Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta as the new Somalia ambassador to Nairobi.

Mr Nur was among 17 news envoys sent to mission in Kenya who met Kenyatta at the State House Nairobi.

"I have today received Letters of Credence from 17 incoming envoys. My Administration will continue to collaborate, support and further cement bilateral ties with other countries. It is only through good relations that we can all progress for the benefit of our people. I am delighted that Kenya continues to gain more partners in the implementation of the #Big4Agenda. We welcome the various areas of collaboration presented today by the incoming envoys, as we work together towards achieving our shared goals of improved economic growth and prosperity" a statement from the Kenyan president read.

Mr Nur takes over from Jamal Hassan who was appointed as the Minister of Planning on the Somalia government at the advent of the Farmaajo administration.

The new envoy popularly known aa "Tarzan" was the Mayor of from 2010 to February 2014.

Somalia

U.S. Restores 'Permanent Diplomatic Presence' in Somalia

The United States has resumed a "permanent diplomatic presence" in Somalia's capital after an absence of nearly throe… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.