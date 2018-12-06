Somalia: 'Tarzan' Presents Credentials to Kenyatta As New Somalia Envoy to Kenya

Former Mogadishu Mayor Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Nur Tarzan on Wednesday presented his credentials to Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta as the new Somalia ambassador to Nairobi.

Mr Nur was among 17 news envoys sent to mission in Kenya who met Kenyatta at the State House Nairobi.

"I have today received Letters of Credence from 17 incoming envoys. My Administration will continue to collaborate, support and further cement bilateral ties with other countries. It is only through good relations that we can all progress for the benefit of our people. I am delighted that Kenya continues to gain more partners in the implementation of the #Big4Agenda. We welcome the various areas of collaboration presented today by the incoming envoys, as we work together towards achieving our shared goals of improved economic growth and prosperity" a statement from the Kenyan president read.

Mr Nur takes over from Jamal Hassan who was appointed as the Minister of Planning on the Somalia government at the advent of the Farmaajo administration.

The new envoy popularly known aa "Tarzan" was the Mayor of from 2010 to February 2014.