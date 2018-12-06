6 December 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania/Egypt: National Beach Soccer Team Off to Egypt

By Benjamin Ben

NATIONAL Beach Soccer team left the country yesterday morning for Egypt ahead of the 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations (BSAFCON), set to begin on Saturday to December 14th in Sharm El Sheikh.

The 12-member strong squad which made the trip comprises of Ibrahim Hamad, Juma Sultani, Rolland Narsis, Samwel John, Yahya Said, Jaruph Rajab, Ahmada Ahmada, Alfa Wilfred, Kashiru Salum, Mohamed Makeme, Juma Kaseja and Mbwana Mshindo.

It will be the first time for Tanzania to compete in the competition and the team has high hopes of doing well after excelling in this year's edition of Copa Dar es Salaam held in the city last month after defeating Uganda 2-1 in the thrilling final.

The BSAFCON will also act as a qualifying route for Africa teams in the upcoming 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup to be staged in Paraguay.

Copa Dar es Salaam attracted four teams which were Uganda, Seychelles, Malawi and the hosts Tanzania whose Head Coach Boniface Pawassa was voted the best coach of the competition while Ibrahim Hamad from the country's side emerged the best goalkeeper of the event.

Additionally, Malawi's James Chikoka was the top goal scorer of the competition whereas Seychelles won the disciplined team award respectively.

Tanzania topped the group with 9 points while Uganda earned the second slot with 6 points from three matches apiece hence the two teams set up a final match.

Malawi were third on the ladder with 3 points as pointless Seychelles scooped the bottom place of the four-team table.

