Tanzania: Judge Wants More Keen Anti-GBV Campaign

MWANZA Zone High Court Judge, Agnes Bukuku said yesterday that Gender Based Violence (GBV) and sex corruption incidents were increasing in various public institutions, a situation that demands immediate interventions.

She said the incidents have been reported to be increasing in courts, hospitals and different higher learning institutions in the country.

Judge Bukuku said there was a need for the community to take earnest measures to end the problem which affects mostly women and girls in different forms.

She made the call when speaking with lawyers, magistrates, judges, advocates and students of the Faculty of Law at St Augustine University in Mwanza.

Judge Bukuku was speaking during the Moot Court, which also took place in Arusha and Dar es Salaam.

The Moot Court is also scheduled to take place in Dodoma on December 8, this year under the coordination of Women in Law and Development Africa (WiLDAF) in collaboration with the Association of Tanzania Women Judges (TAWJA) as part of a sixteen-day campaign.

"We must take gender based violence seriously to help women and children who are mostly victims of inhumane actions," she said.

A lawyer with Tanzania Women Lawyers Association (TAWLA), Ms Fatuma Kimwaga, said sex corruption at workplaces and colleges was said to be among common gender based violence forms targeting women and girls.

She said extreme GBV in various institutions was behind the move by TAWLA and WiLDAF to organize the Moot Court to educate the society and college students to discuss the matter.

On her part, a St. Augustine law student, Brightness Shija, said the Moot Court would help to motivate students and women at large to deal with daily challenges.