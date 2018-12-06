Ghana: Adentan-Madina Footbridges to Be Ready in April, 2019

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday inspected construction works at the Madina-Adentan Road Footbridge Project, as part of his three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

The project, forms part of the Tetteh Quarshie-Mamfe Road project, which include the construction of access ramps to footbridges on the 5.6 kilometre Madina - Pantang Section of the road.

Mr Kwasi Nuamah, Deputy Director of Urban Roads, Alhaji Boniface Saddique, Member of Parliament for Madina, and the contractor for the project, Justice Amoh, took the President through the architectural designs of the project, and the various stages of completion of the project.

The works to be done include re-configuration of the intersection and realignment of the signal poles, replacement of signal heads and controller equipment, UPS systems with 48hour autonomy, roadline markings on all approaches to the intersections, and others.

The road corridor forms one of the primary North-South arterial roads, connecting the central business district of Accra, with an average daily traffic in excess of 30,000. It further serves some of the north-eastern suburbs of the Greater Accra Region area.

The six uncompleted footbridges on the stretch, recently, generated discontent among Ghanaians, particularly among residents of Madina-Adentan, which attracted daily discussions on the airwaves -radio, television, and newspapers.

Work on the footbridges, which began during the previous government eight years ago, stalled due to constructural and financial challenges.

Upon assumption of office in 2017, President Akufo-Addo's administration began initiating the procurement processes towards the completion of the project. However, the process, according to residents of Madina and Adenta, was slow, in view of the increasing number of deaths on that road, due to frequent knock downs of pedestrians by oncoming vehicles plying that road.

The Procurement processes - which coincided with demonstrations by residents of Madina and Adentan, and, radio discussions, kick started the construction of the footbridges to reduce or possible end those accidents.

The footbridge project, which is at various stages of completion, has Justmoh Construction Limited, as the main contractor, and is expected to be completed in June, 2019.