Nigeria: U.S. Based Nigerian Musician Frosh Drops New Street Anthem, 'Pali'

Nigerian musician Iyanda Oluwafemi, popularly known by his stage name, Frosh, returns with a massive nationwide anthem titled 'Pali.' The America based singer goes really hard on this new track, laced it with heavy percussion and highly infectious up-tempo beat.

Frosh is a sensational singer who's street credibility is unquestionable in the Nigerian Music Industry, he has proven himself beyond all doubts that he knows what goes on the street, with his latest track, 'Pali', that has placed himself among other notable artistes with street credibility.

The Dukeseal records signed act's new song, 'Pali', has been reviewed by pundits as a song that's capable of taking over the nation in due time. Unquestionably, the song is just as addictive as reviewed.

On 'Pali', Frosh encourages his fans to do all it takes to follow their passion, giving different examples, he said it's not easy to make it in life, however, with hard work success can be achieved and once attained, they can go-ahead to live lavishly.

With his lyrical dexterity, Frosh didn't mince words, using strictly street slangs on 'Pali', he made it known clearly that to make it in life, one has to be ready to work for it and always be up and doing.

This new track is coming after the successful release of his last project 'Ja Condom', which is still getting good acceptance from Frosh's fans. Download 'Pali', listen and stay updated with Frosh's activities on social media @frosh_amazing and @dukesealrecords