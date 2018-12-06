South Sudan: Mabuza to Participate in South Sudan Peace Talks

As part of the peace efforts in South Sudan, Deputy President David Mabuza will undertake a regional consultative working visit to three member states of the Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The Deputy President will participate in the peace process in his capacity as President Cyril Ramaphosa's Special Envoy.

The Deputy President will visit Kenya, Uganda and Sudan to hold consultative meetings with the Heads of State and government of the three countries.

The consultative meetings are set to contribute to a peace process that will see the full implementation of the Revitalised Peace Agreement on South Sudan.

"This working visit builds on the October 2018 consultations with IGAD member states. The Deputy President will also strengthen political, social and economic relations between South Africa and these three IGAD members," said the Presidency in a statement.

Mabuza will hold bilateral meetings with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda as well as President Omar Al Bashir of the Sudan.