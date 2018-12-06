Nigeria: Fight Against Corruption Yet to Attain Desired Level - Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has said the fight against corruption in Nigeria was yet to attain the desired level being sought by government.

Speaking at the Conference of Auditors-General in Nigeria in Abuja, Tuesday, Buhari, who was represented by Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs.Winifred Oyo-Ita, also tasked auditors-general in the country to contribute their quota to the task of enthroning transparency and accountability in the public sector so as to deepen the fight against corruption.

He said: "At the inception of this administration, three cardinal goals were set: these are security, fight against corruption and revamping of the economy. Three and the half years down the life of this administration, I am pleased to report that tremendous achievement has been recorded in all three areas. I will say, however, that the desired level in the fight against corruption is yet to be attained.

"Despite this continued effort on the part of government, gaps still remain to be closed, especially in the area of external auditing."

Buhari said since inception, the current administration had introduced several initiatives, especially in the financial and management sector, aimed at stemming the tide of corruption.

Some of these initiatives, he said, include Treasury Single Account, TSA, which had tremendously reduced leakages in the system, as well as the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit, PICA.

He said: "PICA has the mandate to validate controls, assess risk, probe a small cost, ensure compliance with public financial management refunds, detect errors and make recommendations to management for necessary actions.

"Recently, I approve several sweeping reforms in the public finance sector so as to further reduce waste and drive up revenue.

"These reforms include performance monitoring that will set financial indicators and targets for revenue generation for government owned enterprises; new measures for expenditure controls, budgeting and financial reporting requirement."