Ghana: 'Stanbic Bank Keen Impacting Communities It Operates'

Stanbic Bank Ghana, as part of its corporate social initiatives, has partnered with the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) to commemorate the 2018 World National Aids Day celebrations which was marked in Ho, the Volta Region.

The World AIDS Day which falls on the 1st of December every year, is a day set aside to commiserate with people living with HIV/AIDS and to support the fight against the disease.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive, Africa Regions, Standard Bank, Sola David-Borha said, "In Standard Bank (the parent company of Stanbic Bank), our purpose is to drive Africa's growth. We believe that as a responsible corporate citizen we must positively impact the communities that we do business in because a healthy community is a productive community that can drive economic growth."

Madam David-Borha added, "Standard Bank has partnered with the Global Fund, a non-profit health financing organisation to fight HIV AIDS in Ghana and throughout sub Saharan Africa. It is our aspiration to eradicate HIV/AIDS in Africa through the management of the disease."

In a speech read on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo he commended all partners of the Ghana AIDS Commission for their immense roles in fighting HIV AIDS, showing support to people living with the disease and commemorating those who have died from the malady.

Stanbic Bank as part of initiatives to help in the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS along with the Global Fund is supporting the 'HER' campaign which means HIV Epidemic Response. This campaign seeks to empower women and girls to end AIDS in Africa.

According to UNICEF's Statistics, adolescents represent a growing share of people living with HIV in the world. Today, Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 9 out of 10 adolescent AIDS-related deaths. According to UNICEF's projections, as many as 320,000 young women could be infected by HIV by 2020. Stanbic Bank and its parent company Standard Bank, is committed to helping in the fight against the prevalence of the disease.

The bank has contributed 4 million dollars from fundraising efforts involving the bank's staff and its stakeholders.

The 'HER' campaign gives Stanbic Bank the opportunity to make a deeper impact on the communities that it serves.

Stanbic Bank is unwavering in its belief that the fight against HIV AIDS will be won and is committed both financially and non-financially to support the cause.