Ghana: Brilliant Child School Student Wins Spelling Competition

Miriam Sedoh of the Brilliant Child School at Kasoa has emerged winner of the second edition of Book to Read Foundation's Spelling Bee Competition held last Friday.

Ms Sedoh beat stiff competition from 30 other participants from six junior high schools within the Kasoa municipality to walk away with the ultimate prize.

She received a certificate, reading materials, dictionary, a sponsorship package as well as other stationery as her prize.

Keren Happuah Oppong and Abbey Condoleezza Rice of Jewel Stars Academy were first and second runners up respectively.

They also received similar prizes as the first winner with all participants receiving certificates.

According to Director of Book to Read Foundation, Emmanuel Ebo Kwabena Musey, the objective of the spelling competition was to encourage pupils to develop their spelling skills and vocabulary.

He said, he was overwhelmed by the level of intellect displayed by the pupils and encouraged them to keep up the good work.

"We are committed to ensuring that the kids develop reading habits that would help them achieve their academic dreams," he stated.

He urged the other schools to continue reading for next year's competition as they were working hard to make it better.

Participating schools include, Jewel Stars Academy, Brilliant Child School, Temple Academy Montessori, New life Educational Centre, Divine Educational Complex and Perfect Life Gate Academy.

Mr Musey expressed appreciation to Mr Rahim Bonsu and Clarisse Essel as well as other sponsors including Landing Page Company, I See Construction & Block Factory, Enisto Company Ltd and Kora Health and Fitness Centre for the support.