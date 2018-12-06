Ghana: Interplast Wins Two Awards At GMIA

Interplast Limited, a leading manufacturer and supplier of PVC pipes and other plastic products, which won two awards at this year's Ghana Industry Mining Awards, says it is will continue to innovate and develop quality products to meet the needs of the mining industry in Ghana.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Interplast Limited, R.E Sivnesh Kumar in an interview with the Ghanaian Times after the Ghana Mining Industry Awards (GMIA) said the company was currently producing some special pipes for the mining industry in Ghana which was only produced in Australia.

Interplast Limited picked two prestigious awards at the GMIA held in Accra at the weekend organised by the Ghana Chamber of Mines (GCM), namely the Best Performer in Local Manufacturing of Mining Inputs and Best Performer in Mine Supplies and Services.

Mr Kumar said the sweeping of the two awards by Interplast demonstrated the company's focus on innovation and development of quality products, adding that "this shows the growing confidence the mining industry has in Interplast Limited".

"The award is a testament of Interplast focus on quality and meeting the diverse needs of the mining industry," Mr Kumar stated, adding that the company's focus on quality and competitive pricing was unmatched and unbeatable in the mining services industry.

"Interplast will continue to innovate and come out with quality products that meet the needs of the mining industry," he said.