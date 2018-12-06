Ghana: 2-Week U.S. Training Camp for Talented Ghanaian Boxer Hyde

Promising young Ghanaian amateur boxer, Gastonic Hyde, is expected to travel to Alabama USA for a two-week training programme.

The 13-year old talented boxer will be accompanied by his father and trainer, Pastonic Hyde for the tour made possible by their host, Gabriel S. Dortch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Alabama based Prichard Boxing Academy.

Apart from a dream to establish a good relationship with Ghana boxing, Mr. Dortch hopes to contribute to the development of the young boxer who is aiming for a spot in Ghana's team to the next Olympic and Youth Olympic Games.

Mr. Dortch said in his letter inviting the Hydes: "The reason for my invite is to come for a two weeks training tour at my boxing academy in Alabama and also build strong relationship with Ghanaian boxers and to establish a development programme for boxers in Ghana."

This will be the second of such programmes Team Hyde has received in 2018. In July, the duo embarked on a similar trip to the UK where he put up an impressive performance.