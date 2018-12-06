Ghana: Huawei Launches ICT Training Centre

As part of efforts to contribute to the growth of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Ghana's digital agenda, Huawei has launched the Huawei ICT Training Centre, in Accra.

The ICT Talent Ecosystem programme would provide training to individuals to improve upon their skills to meet domestic and global demand.

Twenty-one participants representing the first batch of trainees began their 12 working-day course on Monday.

The trainees would be taking the IP (Internet Protocol) HCNP (Huawei Certified Network Professional) Certification course in order to become certified Huawei IP HCNP professionals.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Deputy Minister for Communications, Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei commended Huawei for the initiative adding that, it would go a long way to enhance government's digital agenda.

"Government recognises the role of ICT in development and this initiative is very timely and would boost the digital agenda, "he stated.

He said the government would be willing to partner Huawei and also facilitate to ensure that the digital was achieved.

The government he said would work to ensure that citizens do not get bypassed in this digital era as done in the industrial revolution.

Managing Director at Huawei Ghana, Mr Tommy Zhou, Huawei Ghana MD said, Huawei had launched the platform to demonstrate that the young ICT talents in Ghana have the potential to become world-class experts.

"Today, Huawei is reiterating our commitment to working even more closely with partners across the continent to better equip the next generation of technology leaders. By enhancing industry-academic cooperation," he added.

Ghana he said just finished the national finals of the 2018-2019 Huawei ICT Skill Competition last weekend (December 1) with selected ICT and Engineering students from KNUST, University of Ghana, Ghana Technology University and Accra Technical University taking part.

As part of this programme, Huawei would be carrying out several ICT certification programmes including the Huawei ICT Academy for university students and industry practitioners, providing industry recognised certification HCNA, HCNP, HCIE, across extensive ICT technologies, such as Routing; Switching, Storage, Cloud Computing and Security.

In order to further develop the ICT Talent pool, the Huawei ICT Training Centre and the Certification programme is opened to all students from Ghanaian universities as well as industry players in the ICT ecosystem.

In addition to the initiative Huawei, is also planning to organise events including an IP Competition and IP Club for tertiary students to promote a greater understanding of an interest in ICT while providing career defining opportunities to the students and professionals alike.