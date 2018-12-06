Ghana: Include Domestic Tourism in Syllabus - GTA

God's Grace International School Displaying their Prizes and Certificates.

The acting Deputy Chief Executive/Operations (DCEO) at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Mr Ekow Sampson has called on the Ghana Education Service to include domestic tourism into school syllabi across the country.

He noted that the introduction of the subject would help boost the tourism industry in the country stressing that, "When domestic tourism is inculcated in the students, it would help them appreciate the dynamics in the Ghanaian culture."

He was speaking at the 2018 Papaye Excellence Awards dubbed "Our Day Special", which was aimed at awarding students who have excelled academically within the Accra/Tema Metropolis.

Mr Sampson urged the company to form domestic tourism clubs in schools in addition to the awards scheme, saying "this would help the children travel on excursions, it would in the long term help them project tourism sites in the country."

He urged the company to promote domestic tourism in the country emphasising that there was the need to boost tourism which would improve development in the country.

Mr Sampson said the GTA was working with stakeholders in different sectors to promote the "Eat Ghana and Wear Ghana campaign."

He explained that the campaign would help boost the agriculture and textile industry among others and create industries in the country.

The DCEO commended and encouraged the students to strive to be better and responsible citizens, fulfill their goals and be able to compete with international students.

The Chief Executive Officer of Papaye, Mr Divine Kwadwo Asiedu on his part congratulated the students for their achievements, adding that, the excellence awards which began over two decades ago was to motivate and challenge them.

"Our future leaders need to aspire to reach the pinnacle in academia as we at Papaye agree with the school of thought that education holds the key to a better future."

Mr Asiedu commended the government for making senior secondary education accessible to a wide number of students and urged them to review the academic syllabus.

He advised the students to learn and plan their time, stressing that they "discover their learning style, take breaks, ask for help, stay motivated and take care of themselves."

The CEO noted that the company's receipt of the "Restaurant of the Year Award" at the just ended Ghana Business Awards represented a win to customers and staff, pledging that the company would continue providing quality services to its cherished customers.

The Deputy Director in charge of Human Resource at the Accra Metro Education Office, Mrs Rita Offei-Darko, commended the company for the initiative and advised the students to keep working hard.

The event was amidst poetry recitals and cadet display by the participating schools who were rewarded with educational materials.