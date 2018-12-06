Ghana: Abugiss 94/96 Year Group Raises Funds for Computer Lab Project

The 94/96 year group of the Aburi Girls Senior High School organised a windshield cleaning exercise last two weeks to solicit funds from the general public to help refurbish the computer laboratory of their alma mater.

As part of hosting the 2019 Speech and Prize Giving Day of the school, which would mark 25 years after completing school, the 94/96 year chose as their project to refurbish the computer lab which has been closed down for years.

The state of the art computer lab project would involve removing the entire ceiling which has been leaking and fixing new ones and furnishing it with 100 modern computers to meet the current and future needs of the students.

In an era where technology is key, the group finds it important to take up this project with the sole aim of helping the students to be better academically and be more innovative.

Roselyne Osae, a member of the year group indicated that work on phase one of the IT project was completed "and we are moving on to phase two and that is why we are soliciting for more funds to finish it."

She said the group hoped to raise GH¢10,000 during the windshield cleaning exercise. However, a grand total of about GH¢300,000 was needed for the entire project and she pleaded with the general public and corporate entities to support the cause by donating to the "ABURI GIRLS 94/96 YEAR GROUP, Account Number 001309448832301, Ecobank."

Miss Osae expressed gratitude on behalf of her colleagues to the manager and fuel attendants at the Airport Shell and all who made donations to them on the day.