South Africa: The ANC Is Neither Willing Nor Capable of Delivering Universal Healthcare

analysis

The opinion piece by Busani Ngcaweni is misplaced, inaccurate and at best wishful thinking.

In an opinion piece, Busani Ngcaweni contends that the National Health Insurance (NHI) is a cure-all to all South Africa's health needs while the reality is that the public healthcare system is on life support.

While the goals of providing universal healthcare are important it is clear that the ANC government lacks the political will and capacity to deliver it. Plans by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, to push ahead with the National Health Insurance are an act of desperation and form part of the ANC's electioneering tactics. It is a decision doomed to failure from the outset.

The NHI proposal has never been properly costed with Motsoaledi admitting that he had no idea how much it would cost or where the money would come from. Meanwhile, NHI pilot projects have failed abysmally wherever...