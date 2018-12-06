6 December 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Stops Kano Assembly From Investigating Ganduje Over Alleged Bribery

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State
By Nasir Ibrahim

A Kano State high court, presided by Justice Ahmad Badamasi has ruled that Kano State House of Assembly has no power to investigate the $5 million bribery allegation against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Delivering the judgement on Thursday, the judge said collecting bribe from contractors is a criminal offence in section 115 and 116 of penal code, and the House has no capacity to investigate criminal offences.

He said investigating criminal offence is the function of agencies under executive arms such as police, the EFCC and the ICPC.

Mr Badamasi therefore gave an order restraining the House from interview or inviting any person on the bribery allegation against Mr Ganduje as published by the Daily Nigerian newspaper.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the counsel to Kano Assembly, Mahmud Waziri, said if the House decide to appeal the judgement he will pursue it, as he represents their interest.

The chairman of the seven-member committee constituted by the Kano state House of Assembly to investigate the alleged bribery, Bappa Dan' agundi, shortly after the ruling, told PREMIUM TIMES that the House would study the court judgement and take a stand.

He said "I will not comment on behalf of the House. The House will deliberate on the matter, take a decision and make it public."

The national coordinator of Lawyers for Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria, Muhammad Zubair, filed a suit in Kano High Court, praying the court to determine the constitutional competence of the state lawmakers to investigate the allegation of $5million bribery against Mr Ganduje.

Nigeria

Identities, Insecurity, and Integrity in 2019's Dead-Heat Election

A few weeks after Muhammadu Buhari's stunning electoral victory in 2015, he declared: "From the first day of my… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.