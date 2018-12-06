Tanzania: Here Is Diamond's Sweet Birthday Message to His Son Nillan

In his emotional message Diamond thanks God for blessing him with his first son whom he describes as his pride and joy.

Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz has melted the hearts of his fans with a sweet birthday message to his son Nillan as he turned two years on Thursday.

Although Diamond split with the mother of his two children Ugandan born socialite, Zari Hassan, earlier this year, the singer has always been hands on when it comes to the welfare of his kids.

In his emotional message Diamond thanks God for blessing him with his first son whom he describes as his pride and joy.

DIAMOND'S MESSAGE

He continued to share how great his love for his children is.

"Two years back God blessed me with the first son, and I named him Nillan. Means moon, origin, popularity, handsome and he is really handsome. Shinning more than a star because he has the moons blood. Happy birthday Lanny daddy loves you," wrote Diamond.

Two years back, God blessed me with the first Son... .and i Named him NILLAN... .!! means MOON / ORIGIN / POPULARITY / HANDSOME... ... . and He is Really Handsome, Shinning More than a Star coz he has the Moon's Blood... .Origin and Damn! Popular... Happy Birthday Lanny, Daddy Loves you @princenillan 🤹‍♂️

As usual, Zari went all out on her child's birthday dressing the birthday boy in expensive clothes and organizing a themed birthday party.

So leveled-up... . this boy looks so yummy😋 @princenillan

Anything for you my last heart beat. Praying that the Almighty will bless you accordingly and abundantly. Happy birthday @princenillan

The real MVP😊