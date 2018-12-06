Kenya Airways to Cut New York Flights to 5 a Week

Nairobi — National carrier Kenya Airways has announced that it is reducing its schedule for its Nairobi-New York route to five flights in a week effective January 15, 2019 from the current daily flights.

In a statement, Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz says the frequency adjustment was made as part of the airline's routine operation review based on seasonality as it looks to ensure that travel demands are met.

Mikosz added that while the decision to adjust frequency is a strategic business decision, the airline remains strongly committed to the New York route and will continue to offer non-stop services to all its guests travelling between the two cities.

"As the only airline that offers a non-stop flight between East Africa and the USA, this route remains significant to us because of the role it plays in opening more economic and tourism growth opportunities for Kenya and East Africa. The decision to adjust our schedule is to cater for seasonality in line with global practices that allows airlines to reduce or add frequencies based on low or high seasons. We will evaluate the option of reverting back to daily flights for this route next summer as we have been doing for our Paris and Amsterdam flights," said Sebastian.

The flights will be departing Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi at 22:55 on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, arriving at John F. Kennedy in New York at 06:25 the following day.