Tanzania: Wizkid Video Ain't News to Me and 'Hubby-to-Be', Diamond's New Girlfriend Tanasha Tells Haters

Photo: Nairobi News

Bongo music star Diamond Platnumz. RIGHT: NRG radio presenter Tanasha Donna.

NRG radio presenter Tanasha Donna says video of her and Nigerian artist Wizkid is not news to her and new boyfriend Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond Platnumz’s latest catch Tanasha Donna has reacted to a video which has emerged online showing her leaving Nairobi’s high end club, Kiza Lounge, with Nigerian star Wizkid.

The Fever hitmaker was in the country last month for a gig at the Katika Festival.

During the visit, Wizkid took time to party at Kiza Lounge in the company of his crew.

Tanasha, a presenter at NRG radio, was seen mingling with the singer as they enjoyed themselves at the VIP lounge.

NEGATIVE SENTIMENTS

Wizkid, Tanasha and his crew would later leave Kiza together late in the night, enough, as seen in the video uploaded by a blogger with the caption:

“About a week ago Wizkid and Tanasha Donna enjoying the good vibe at Kiza Lounge. Someone might’ve seen this video and upped his game or someone is being played but enjoying the game @Diamond Platimumz.”

Tanasha, who happens to be actor Nick Mutuma’s girlfriend, reacted on her Instagram page by saying the video is not news to her and Diamond.

“Why don’t you tell us something me and hubby to be don’t know already,” Tanasha wrote.