Kenya: Singer Karoli Arrives for Concerts

Tanzanian songbird Saida Karoli arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday in preparation for the African Music Extravaganza concerts in the city and Kisumu next week.

Ms Karoli, best known for her "Maria Salome" hit song, will team up with Congolese singer L Rice and Kenyan ohangla star Musa Jakadala in the shows.

BEST TREAT

She arrived at Wilson Airport accompanied by Kenyan musician Atomy Sifa, with whom she has recorded a duet.

A jovial Ms Karoli assured her Kenyan fans of the best treat ever.

"It has been a while since my last performance here and fans should expect the best of my new and old songs," she said.

STYLE

The singer has in recent years kept a low profile, only revealing that she was "revamping her style with a new manager".

Her style is a fusion of traditional and contemporary beats, while she sings in a blend of Kiswahili and her native Haya language.

A cover version of "Maria Salome", done by fellow Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz, has been enjoying good airplay on TV.

It has superbly choreographed dances.

Ms Karoli has said she has no problem with how Diamond redid the song, delivering a more contemporary beat.

THE SHOWS

The first show by the musicians is scheduled for Friday at Meladen Bar and Restaurant in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The second will be at Tom Mboya Labour College, Kisumu on December 14.

Mr Rice, a former vocalist with Congolese crooner Ferre Gola's band, was due to arrive from Kinshasa last night.

According to Melamani Promotions, the shows will be part of a prelude to the festive season aimed at bringing together artistes from the three countries.