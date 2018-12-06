Liberia: Kpah Sherman Completes Move to Malaysia Top Flight Club

Kpah Sherman (rear), who featured for the Lone Star in their three previous games in the AFCON Qualifers, joins PKNS from Malaysian premier league club MISC-MIFA after scoring 21 goals in 28 appearances (Photo: Anthony Kokoi)

Malaysia-based striker Kpah Sherman has completed his move to Malaysian top-tier club PKNS from premier league club MISC-MIFA.

Selangor State Development Corporation Football Club, popularly known as PKNS FC is a Malaysian football club based in Petaling Jaya, a city in the district of Selangor with over 197,949 population. Dubbed the 'Red Ants,' PKNS finished third in the just ended 2018 Malaysian Super League season, which was the 15th edition of the top tier league.

Sherman, who had just returned to Malaysia after a short vacation spell back home, officially joined the Super League side on a one year deal for an undisclosed fee. According to reports, the 26-year-old had an offer from another top-flight club, Selangor, but turned down the deal and favored rivals PKNS.

"I chose PKNS because this is where I want to play for now, and coach Rajagobal Krishnasamy is one person that believes in my capabilities and I am delighted that I am now working with him," said Sherman.

Sherman (middle) with officials of his new club after signing a one year deal

"I am happy to be here to start another chapter of my football career and my focus is to be steady in the league and contribute more to my new club," he said.

Sherman scored 21 goals in 28 appearances in the Malaysian Premier League for his former club, MISC-MIFA after joining from Northern Cyprus Super League club Çetinkaya Türk Spor Kulübü in 2017.

During that time, he helped MISC-MIIFA avoid relegation after completing the season with seven goals and three assists in nine appearances.

He was also part of Coach Thomas Kojo's starting lineup in the Lone Star's past three consecutive games in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi