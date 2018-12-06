Liberia: Lipa Craves Legislature's Support in 5-Year Capacity Development

(r-l) Speaker Chambers in handshake with Prof. Yonly, as others look on

-Diplomas, Certificates through e-learning underway

A five-year capacity development and strategic plan to empower governmental employees, organizations and institutions have been submitted to the House of Representatives.

The Liberian Institute of Public Administration (LIPA)'s plan will provide an enabling environment to transform minds and institutions that would set the overall scope of the effective growth of individuals from 2019-2023.

LIPA Director General, Professor Alexander B. Yonly, who presented the five-year plan on Capitol Hill on Monday, December 3, said the plan also includes decentralization of capacity development which statutorily involves training and development.

Prof. Yonly informed House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers that though the decentralization process remains a challenge, LIPA has begun the process, establishing the LIPA Buchanan-Grand Bassa County branch, and phase II would be the LIPA Gbarnga-Bong County branch.

Another challenge, which is also underway, according to the LIPA boss, is the e-learning platform to allow senior management officers from public and private institutions to acquire diplomas in specialized training.

Yonly also said that LIPA's courses would include technology, law enforcement, professionalism, ethics, rule of law and access to information.

"It is our hope that the five-year plan will help to achieve the Pro-Poor Agenda for Transformation and Prosperity," Prof. Yonly said.

Mr. Yony replaced Bill Tweahway, who was reassigned as managing director of the National Port Authority (NPA).

The LIPA directory was accompanied by Manneh Teah, Deputy Director for Administration, and D. Wa Hyne, Deputy Director for Research.

House Speaker Chambers told the LIPA delegation that they came with a "sound mind" during their courtesy visit and stressed that education is the best pillar to build a country.

Chambers said the House would aid LIPA to ensure that it gets what is required to put the country on par with other developed countries.

He maintained that if the Legislature or the country cannot use education to build Liberia, the country is bound to be ruined.

The Speaker emphasized that Botswana and Singapore are among other countries that used education to achieve great feats.

"It is now time to exhibit passion, patriotism and commitment to build our country," Dr. Chambers said.

Authors

Leroy M. Sonpon, III