Liberia: Humanitarian Group Donates to Orphanage, Hospitals

Some of the orphans posed celebrated with their banner shortly after receiving the items.

The Solid Rock International Church (SRIC) under the banner, "Mission for Africa" on Tuesday, December 4, donated several assorted food and non food items to orphans, Mission Children, hospitals and disabled people, with an aim to alleviate hardship orphans are faced with at the center.

SRIC is a Canadian-based institution headed by Pastor Glory Augustine Blamo, a Liberian prelate.

According to Pastor Blamo, as a Liberian who had lived in the USA for more than a decade, he was called by God to take the Gospel around the world, "and that is why I am here to ensure that my country, Liberia, benefits from my gesture."

He said SRIC believes in giving to underprivileged communities, "because God has blessed my church, and so we need to give back to society as a way of touching the lives of fellow humans."

The donation, according to Blamo, followed the church's week-long crusade neighboring communities in Montserrado County, where his attention was drawn to an orphanage home that hosts more than 20 children, something he said drew his attention to begin the visitation and distribution of materials and food items to children at the various locations.

Homes and centers that benefited from the SRIC gesture included the Mother Dorothy Mahn Child-Care Orphanage, the United Blind Association of Liberia Academy, the Oscar Steward Mission, and the Richard and Hellen Devos Health Center, also in Grand Cape Mount County.

Blamo used the occasion to call on President George Weah to prioritize the needs of underprivileged people in society, if his government should succeed with its Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

"I think these are people that need more attention in any society, because if they are not integrated and transform, they will continue as societal burden," he said.

He used the occasion to pledge his organization's commitment to helping communities as the SRIC Church is prepared to take the Gospel to Liberians and Africa at large.

Pastor Anthony Morris, Administrator of the Richard and Hellen Devos Health Center, commended the SRIC for the gesture, which he termed as "welcoming and meaningful during the festive season."

David A. Yates