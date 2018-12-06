Ghana: 'Ensure Timely Completion of Adenta Footbridges' - President Akufo-Addo to Contractors

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has charged the six contractors working on the six footbridges on the Adenta-Madina Highway to ensure that the constructions works are completed on schedule.

This was after the six contractors working on the bridges, located at Firestone, Zongo Junction, Redco, Ritz Junction, SDA Junction, and Adenta, assured the President of the completion of the project within a period of six months.

This was after President Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 5th December, 2018, at the commencement of his 2nd day of his 3-day tour of the Greater Accra Region, paid a visit to the Adenta-Madina highway to inspect ongoing works on the bridges.

It will be recalled that following the recent spate of accidents on the highway, resulting in the loss of lives and properties, the Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority, selected six contractors for the award of contracts for construction of the access ramps, under a certificate of urgency.

The contractors are Fekams Co. Ltd., Highbrains Construction Co. Ltd., Joshob Construction Co. Ltd., First Sky Ltd., Justmoh Construction Limited, and Core Construction.

President Akufo-Addo also commissioned the new ultra-modern head office of the Accra Metropolitan Authority, with former mayors of Accra, Nii Amarkai Amarteifio, Nat Nunoo Amarteifio, Solomon Ofei, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, and Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, in attendance.

He also commissioned a multi-purpose astro turf mini-stadium and community centre at Sukura, in the Ablekuma Central constituency.