Seychelles: Cabinet Business - Wednesday 05th December 2018

President Danny Faure chaired a scheduled meeting of the Cabinet on wednesday morning, 5th December, at which a number of legal and policy memoranda were considered.

Cabinet approved for the introduction of a VAT refund mechanism on locally purchased goods and equipment by persons engaged in farming, fishing and supporting activities. The refund would only be applicable for businesses.

Cabinet also approved new licenses regulations for Sports and Entertainment activities. This would allow for the regulation and licensing of sports entertainment activities.

Cabinet approved for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Seychelles Maritime Safety Administration and the Colombo International Nautical and Engineering College. The objective of this MoU is to recognise and approve the Navigation and Engineering Cadet Training Programs and other ancillary programs.

Cabinet also approved for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development of Seychelles, the General Education Ministry of Zambia and the Higher Education Ministry of Zambia. The MoU would allow for exchanges in the field of education and recruitment of teachers from Zambia.

Cabinet gave its approval for the manner in which the replacement of concrete roof tiles from semi-detached and terrace houses sold by Government would be undertaken.

Cabinet endorsed the National Waste Policy 2018-2023. The main goal of the policy is to manage waste in a sustainable manner in order to protect the environment and improve the quality of life in Seychelles.

Cabinet approved the introduction of a teacher relief cadre for primary and secondary schools. The new cadre would allow for the temporary employment of individuals to replace teachers on long periods of absence.

Cabinet approved a new policy governing the use of the VIP lounge at the International Airport.