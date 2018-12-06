Malawi: Blantyre Registers One Cholera Case

Blantyre — Blantyre District Health Office Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Gift Kawalazira on Tuesday confirmed having registered one cholera case in Blantyre.

According to Dr Kawalazira, the cholera suspected man (name withheld) was found dead in his room at a lodge and had travelled from Lilongwe.

"Death was confirmed at Ndirande Health clinic and preliminary tests have come positive for cholera and we are now awaiting confirmatory results within the next 48 hours," said Kawalazira.

Meanwhile, the dead body has been repatriated to Pengapenga Health Centre in Ntcheu for an expedited burial to be done in the company of District Environmental Health Officers.

"I would like to encourage all of you to be vigilant and have a high index of suspicion for cholera in all diarrhea cases and take a proper clinical history. Where you are not sure, raise the alarm and consult accordingly," he appealed.

This is the first time that the district has registered a cholera case. The district has since intensified cholera awareness campaigns.