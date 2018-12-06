Liberia: 'Canceled Tenure Positions Unconstitutional'

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Dr. Bhofal Chambers says a number of tenure positions recently canceled by the House of Representatives as recommended by the President were created unconstitutionally.

Speaker Chambers told legislative reporters Tuesday that, for example, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) does not need a tenure position because it is an arm of the Ministry of Justice that does the same work.

According to him, it is unjustifiable to make the LACC tenure position when the Ministry of Justice, an overseeing institution is handling all prosecutions regarding corruption.

The House Speaker also argued that the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) deserves no tenure position because equally the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning is handling revenue collection issues.

Speaker Chambers also noted that the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) is a body that regulates the monetary issues in the country; so it is reasonable to be considered a tenure position.

He also said the General Auditing Commission (GAC) as a body of forensic accounting management that checks after expenditures made in government requires a tenure position, as well as the National Elections Commission, a body responsible to oversee all elections matters in the country.

When quizzed about the House Special session, Speaker Chambers disclosed that fourteen bills were before them, two originating from the Legislature, seven from the Executive, and two from Liberian Senate. Out of this number, he said were passed.

He encouraged lawmakers as they prepare to return to their districts to use their offices as public trust by applying the power and resources of public office.